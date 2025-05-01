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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, how should a dog be categorized?
A
Pure substance
B
Mixture
C
Compound
D
Element
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of matter: Matter can be broadly classified into pure substances and mixtures.
Recall that a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, and it can be either an element (made of one type of atom) or a compound (made of two or more elements chemically combined).
Recognize that a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, where each substance retains its own properties and composition can vary.
Consider that a dog is made up of many different types of molecules, cells, and tissues, which are physically combined but not chemically bonded into a single pure substance.
Therefore, categorize a dog as a mixture because it is composed of many different substances physically combined rather than a single pure substance.
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