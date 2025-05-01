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Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Classifications — Who is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table that arranged elements in order of increasing atomic mass and predicted properties of undiscovered elements?
A
Dmitri Mendeleev
B
Antoine Lavoisier
C
John Dalton
D
Henry Moseley
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the periodic table development, focusing on the scientists who contributed to organizing elements based on their properties.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table that arranged elements in order of increasing atomic mass.
Note that Mendeleev's table was unique because it not only organized known elements but also predicted the properties of undiscovered elements, which was a significant advancement.
Differentiate Mendeleev's work from others: Antoine Lavoisier classified elements but did not create a periodic table; John Dalton proposed atomic theory but did not arrange elements in a table; Henry Moseley later refined the periodic table by arranging elements by atomic number, not atomic mass.
Conclude that the correct answer is Dmitri Mendeleev, as he established the first periodic table with predictive power based on atomic mass.
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