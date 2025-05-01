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Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Classifications — Who is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table?
A
Ernest Rutherford
B
Dmitri Mendeleev
C
J. J. Thomson
D
John Dalton
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, which is a fundamental tool in chemistry for organizing elements based on their properties.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table because he arranged elements by increasing atomic mass and predicted the existence of undiscovered elements.
Note that Ernest Rutherford is known for his work on the nuclear model of the atom, not the periodic table.
Recognize that J. J. Thomson discovered the electron, and John Dalton developed atomic theory, but neither created the periodic table.
Therefore, identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the correct answer based on his significant contribution to the classification of elements.
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