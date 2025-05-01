Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Who is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table of elements based on recurring (periodic) properties?
A
Dmitri Mendeleev
B
Ernest Rutherford
C
J. J. Thomson
D
Antoine Lavoisier
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, which organizes elements based on their properties.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table that arranged elements by increasing atomic mass and grouped them by similar chemical properties.
Note that Ernest Rutherford is known for his work on the nuclear model of the atom, not the periodic table.
Recognize that J. J. Thomson discovered the electron, contributing to atomic theory but not the periodic table.
Remember that Antoine Lavoisier is known as the father of modern chemistry and compiled an early list of elements, but he did not create the periodic table.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules