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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, how does a compound differ from an element?
A
A compound can be separated into simpler substances by physical methods (such as filtration), whereas an element can only be separated by chemical methods.
B
A compound contains only one type of atom, whereas an element contains two or more types of atoms chemically bonded.
C
A compound is always a mixture with variable composition, whereas an element always has variable composition.
D
A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios, whereas an element consists of only one type of atom.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together in fixed ratios.
Recognize that compounds have properties different from the elements that compose them, due to the chemical bonds and fixed composition.
Note that elements are the simplest form of matter and cannot be decomposed into simpler substances by chemical reactions, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical methods.
Distinguish that physical methods (like filtration) cannot separate compounds into elements, because the elements are chemically bonded, not just physically mixed.
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