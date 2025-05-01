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Multiple Choice
In the context of classification of matter, aluminum foil is best classified as which of the following?
A
Element
B
Compound
C
Homogeneous mixture
D
Heterogeneous mixture
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the classifications of matter: an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more types of atoms chemically bonded; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Consider the composition of aluminum foil: it is made entirely of aluminum atoms, without any other elements or compounds mixed in.
Since aluminum foil consists of only one type of atom (aluminum), it fits the definition of an element rather than a compound or mixture.
Verify that aluminum foil does not have varying composition or phases, so it cannot be classified as a homogeneous or heterogeneous mixture.
Conclude that aluminum foil is best classified as an element because it is a pure substance composed of only aluminum atoms.
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