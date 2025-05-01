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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, which statement correctly describes water?
A
Water is a compound because it is made of chemically bonded hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
B
Water is an element because it contains only one type of atom.
C
Water is a pure element in its liquid state but becomes a compound when frozen.
D
Water is a heterogeneous mixture because its composition varies from sample to sample.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of key terms: an element is a substance made of only one type of atom, a compound is a substance made of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together, a mixture is a physical combination of substances that can vary in composition, and a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts.
Analyze the composition of water: water (H\_2O) consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
Since water contains more than one type of atom chemically bonded, it cannot be classified as an element.
Water's composition is consistent and uniform throughout, so it is not a heterogeneous mixture.
Therefore, water fits the definition of a compound because it is made of chemically bonded hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
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