Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Units The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Understanding these units is essential for converting measurements accurately, as they provide a standardized way to express quantities. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Volume Conversion Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as from cubic centimeters (cm³) to liters (L). Since 1 liter is equivalent to 1000 cubic centimeters, knowing this relationship allows for straightforward calculations when converting between these two volume units. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2