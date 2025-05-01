Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the number of particles and the mass of a substance, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. For example, the molar mass of ethanol (C₂H₆O) can be determined by adding the atomic masses of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which is essential for converting moles to grams.