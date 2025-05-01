Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity and Concentration Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this case, a concentration of 5.0 mM (millimolar) indicates that there are 5.0 millimoles of cholesterol per liter of blood. Understanding molarity is essential for converting between volume and mass of a solute.

Molecular Weight The molecular weight of a compound is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in its molecular formula. For cholesterol (C₂₇H₄₆O), the molecular weight can be calculated using the periodic table. This value is crucial for converting moles of cholesterol to grams, as it allows for the determination of how much mass corresponds to a given number of moles.