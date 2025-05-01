Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Molarity
Problem 14
Textbook Question
The concentration of cholesterol (C₂₇H₄₆O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of cholesterol (C_{27}H_{46}O) by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula: 27 carbon atoms, 46 hydrogen atoms, and 1 oxygen atom.
Convert the concentration from millimoles per liter (mM) to moles per liter (M) by recognizing that 1 mM = 0.001 M.
Calculate the number of moles of cholesterol in 250 mL of blood by using the formula: \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration (M)} \times \text{volume (L)} \). Remember to convert 250 mL to liters.
Use the number of moles calculated to find the mass of cholesterol using the formula: \( \text{mass (g)} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass (g/mol)} \).
Ensure all units are consistent and check calculations for accuracy.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity and Concentration
Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this case, a concentration of 5.0 mM (millimolar) indicates that there are 5.0 millimoles of cholesterol per liter of blood. Understanding molarity is essential for converting between volume and mass of a solute.
Molecular Weight
The molecular weight of a compound is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in its molecular formula. For cholesterol (C₂₇H₄₆O), the molecular weight can be calculated using the periodic table. This value is crucial for converting moles of cholesterol to grams, as it allows for the determination of how much mass corresponds to a given number of moles.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting one unit of measurement to another. In this problem, it involves converting the concentration from millimoles per liter to grams, and the volume from milliliters to liters. Mastery of unit conversion is vital for accurately calculating the mass of cholesterol in the specified volume of blood.
