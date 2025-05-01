Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Molarity
Problem 52
Textbook Question
If you had only 23 g of KOH remaining in a bottle, how many milliliters of 10.0% (m/v) solution could you prepare? How many milliliters of 0.25 M solution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that a 10.0% (m/v) solution means 10 grams of solute (KOH) per 100 milliliters of solution.
To find out how many milliliters of a 10.0% (m/v) solution you can prepare with 23 g of KOH, set up a proportion: \( \frac{10 \text{ g KOH}}{100 \text{ mL solution}} = \frac{23 \text{ g KOH}}{x \text{ mL solution}} \). Solve for \( x \).
Next, to prepare a 0.25 M solution, use the molarity formula: \( M = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{liters of solution}} \).
Calculate the moles of KOH using its molar mass (approximately 56.11 g/mol): \( \text{moles of KOH} = \frac{23 \text{ g}}{56.11 \text{ g/mol}} \).
Finally, use the moles of KOH and the desired molarity (0.25 M) to find the volume of the solution: \( 0.25 = \frac{\text{moles of KOH}}{\text{liters of solution}} \). Solve for the volume in liters, then convert to milliliters.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mass/Volume Percent Concentration
Mass/volume percent (m/v) concentration is a way to express the concentration of a solution, calculated as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. In this case, a 10.0% (m/v) KOH solution means there are 10 grams of KOH in every 100 mL of solution. Understanding this concept is essential for determining how much solution can be made from a given mass of solute.
Molarity
Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To prepare a 0.25 M KOH solution, one must know the molar mass of KOH to convert grams into moles. This concept is crucial for calculating the volume of solution that can be prepared from a specific mass of solute, as it directly relates to the amount of solute and the desired concentration.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. In this context, it helps in determining how much of a solution can be prepared from a given mass of KOH by using the relationships between mass, volume, and concentration. Mastery of stoichiometric principles is vital for solving problems related to solution preparation.
