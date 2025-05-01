Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass/Volume Percent Concentration Mass/volume percent (m/v) concentration is a way to express the concentration of a solution, calculated as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. In this case, a 10.0% (m/v) KOH solution means there are 10 grams of KOH in every 100 mL of solution. Understanding this concept is essential for determining how much solution can be made from a given mass of solute. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Molarity Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To prepare a 0.25 M KOH solution, one must know the molar mass of KOH to convert grams into moles. This concept is crucial for calculating the volume of solution that can be prepared from a specific mass of solute, as it directly relates to the amount of solute and the desired concentration. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity