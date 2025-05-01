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Multiple Choice
In the context of classifying matter, which of the following is NOT an organic compound?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an organic compound: Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often along with other elements like oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, etc. They are typically based on carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds.
Examine each chemical formula given in the problem to identify whether it contains carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together, which is a key characteristic of organic compounds.
Look at \(\mathrm{N_2}\): This molecule consists of only nitrogen atoms and does not contain carbon or hydrogen, so it does not fit the definition of an organic compound.
Check the other formulas: \(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\) (glucose), \(\mathrm{C_2H_6}\) (ethane), and \(\mathrm{C_2H_5OH}\) (ethanol) all contain carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together, making them organic compounds.
Conclude that the compound which is NOT organic is the one without carbon-hydrogen bonds, which is \(\mathrm{N_2}\).
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