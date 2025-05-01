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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, ) is best classified as which of the following?
A
A homogeneous mixture (solution)
B
A compound (a pure substance with a fixed composition)
C
A heterogeneous mixture
D
An element
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of matter: Matter can be classified into pure substances and mixtures. Pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct properties, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Recall that pure substances are further divided into elements and compounds. Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio.
Identify the chemical formula of baking soda: NaHCO\_3, which shows it contains sodium (Na), hydrogen (H), carbon (C), and oxygen (O) atoms chemically bonded together.
Since baking soda has a fixed chemical formula and is made of different elements chemically combined, it fits the definition of a compound, not a mixture or an element.
Therefore, classify baking soda as a compound, which is a pure substance with a fixed composition.
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