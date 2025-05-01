Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the amount of one substance needed to react with a given amount of another. In this case, we need to use the balanced equation to find out how much HNO3 is required to completely react with 5.00 g of copper. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For this problem, we need to calculate the molar masses of copper (Cu) and nitric acid (HNO3) to convert grams into moles. This conversion is essential for applying stoichiometry to determine if the available amount of HNO3 is sufficient. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass