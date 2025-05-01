Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
Problem 58
Textbook Question
Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation:Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the molar mass of Cu and HNO_3 using the periodic table.
Determine the number of moles of Cu by dividing the given mass (5.00 g) by its molar mass.
Determine the number of moles of HNO_3 by dividing the given mass (35.0 g) by its molar mass.
Use the balanced chemical equation to find the stoichiometric ratio between Cu and HNO_3, which is 1:4.
Compare the moles of HNO_3 available to the moles required to react with the given moles of Cu to determine if there is enough HNO_3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the amount of one substance needed to react with a given amount of another. In this case, we need to use the balanced equation to find out how much HNO3 is required to completely react with 5.00 g of copper.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For this problem, we need to calculate the molar masses of copper (Cu) and nitric acid (HNO3) to convert grams into moles. This conversion is essential for applying stoichiometry to determine if the available amount of HNO3 is sufficient.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Oxidizing Agent
An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons in a chemical reaction, causing another substance to be oxidized. In this reaction, concentrated nitric acid acts as the oxidizing agent, facilitating the dissolution of copper. Understanding the role of oxidizing agents helps clarify why certain reactions occur under specific conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers