Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate how much of each substance is involved based on balanced chemical equations. In this case, the stoichiometric coefficients in the reaction indicate that 2 moles of H₂ react with 1 mole of O₂ to produce 2 moles of H₂O.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between mass, volume, and the number of particles, which is crucial for solving problems involving chemical reactions and stoichiometry.