Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the relationships between the quantities of substances involved. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric coefficients in the fermentation reaction allows us to calculate how much ethyl alcohol can be produced from a given amount of sugar. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a crucial property for converting between mass and volume. In this problem, the density of ethyl alcohol (0.789 g/mL) will be used to convert the mass of ethyl alcohol produced into a volume measurement, specifically quarts, which is necessary for the final answer. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density