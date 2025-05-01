Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, pizza is best described as which type of substance?
A
Compound
B
Heterogeneous mixture
C
Homogeneous mixture
D
Element
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the main categories in the classification of matter: elements, compounds, homogeneous mixtures, and heterogeneous mixtures.
Understand that an element consists of only one type of atom, and a compound consists of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio.
Recognize that a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish its different parts easily.
Know that a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases that can be physically separated.
Apply these definitions to pizza: since pizza has different ingredients (like crust, cheese, sauce, toppings) that are not uniformly distributed and can be physically separated, it is best classified as a heterogeneous mixture.
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules