Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Problem 55
Textbook Question
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:c. calcium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element calcium on the periodic table. Calcium is located in Group 2.
Recognize that elements in Group 2 are known as alkaline earth metals and have two valence electrons.
To draw the Lewis symbol for calcium, start by writing the chemical symbol 'Ca'.
Place two dots around the symbol 'Ca' to represent the two valence electrons. These dots can be placed on any side of the symbol, but they should be paired to indicate the two electrons.
Review the Lewis symbol to ensure it accurately represents calcium with its two valence electrons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Symbols
Lewis symbols, or Lewis dot diagrams, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's chemical symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other, as it shows the number of electrons available for bonding. For example, the Lewis symbol for calcium (Ca) will have two dots, indicating its two valence electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2
Group Number in the Periodic Table
The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell of an element. Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties due to this commonality in valence electron configuration. Calcium is located in Group 2, which means it has two valence electrons that it can lose to form bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and are crucial for chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element interacts with others, including its ability to gain, lose, or share electrons. In the case of calcium, having two valence electrons allows it to readily form ionic bonds, particularly with nonmetals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
