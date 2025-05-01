Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols Lewis symbols, or Lewis dot diagrams, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's chemical symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other, as it shows the number of electrons available for bonding. For example, the Lewis symbol for calcium (Ca) will have two dots, indicating its two valence electrons.

Group Number in the Periodic Table The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell of an element. Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties due to this commonality in valence electron configuration. Calcium is located in Group 2, which means it has two valence electrons that it can lose to form bonds.