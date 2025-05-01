Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Problem 97
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5)
c. What ions would be formed by X and Y?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of valence electrons for each element based on the Lewis symbols: M has 6 valence electrons and N has 1 valence electron.
Determine the tendency of each element to gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration: M will likely gain 2 electrons to complete its octet, while N will likely lose 1 electron to achieve a stable configuration.
Predict the ions formed: M will form an anion by gaining electrons, and N will form a cation by losing an electron.
Write the expected ions: M will form M^{2-} and N will form N^{+}.
Consider the charge balance in a compound formed by these ions: The compound would be neutral if two N^{+} ions combine with one M^{2-} ion.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Dot Structures
Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of an atom. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, and the arrangement of these dots helps visualize how atoms bond with each other. Understanding these structures is crucial for predicting how elements will interact and form ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Ionic Bonding
Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full valence shells, resulting in the formation of ions. Typically, metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. This transfer of electrons leads to the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a key role in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines an element's reactivity and the types of ions it can form. Elements tend to lose, gain, or share valence electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling that of noble gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice