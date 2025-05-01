Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Problem 111
Textbook Question
Consider an ion with the symbol X²⁺ formed from a representative element. (6.1, 6.2, 6.3)b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the representative element that forms the X^{2+} ion. Representative elements are typically found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table.
Determine the original number of valence electrons for the neutral atom of the element. This is usually the same as the group number for representative elements.
Since the ion is X^{2+}, it has lost 2 electrons. Subtract 2 from the original number of valence electrons to find the number of electrons in the ion.
Draw the Lewis symbol for the neutral atom by placing dots around the element's symbol to represent its valence electrons.
Adjust the Lewis symbol for the ion by removing two dots to account for the loss of two electrons, resulting in the Lewis symbol for X^{2+}.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Charge
Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. In this case, X²⁺ indicates that the element has lost two electrons, resulting in a positive charge. Understanding ionic charge is crucial for determining the electron configuration and the behavior of the element in chemical reactions.
Lewis Symbols
Lewis symbols, also known as Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an element as dots around its chemical symbol. These symbols help visualize how many electrons are available for bonding. For an element that forms a cation like X²⁺, the Lewis symbol will show fewer dots than the total number of valence electrons, reflecting the loss of electrons.
Representative Elements
Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table and include metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. These elements typically exhibit predictable behavior in terms of electron configuration and bonding. Understanding the properties of representative elements is essential for predicting how they will form ions and interact with other elements.
