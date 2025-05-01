Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. In this case, X²⁺ indicates that the element has lost two electrons, resulting in a positive charge. Understanding ionic charge is crucial for determining the electron configuration and the behavior of the element in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Lewis Symbols Lewis symbols, also known as Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an element as dots around its chemical symbol. These symbols help visualize how many electrons are available for bonding. For an element that forms a cation like X²⁺, the Lewis symbol will show fewer dots than the total number of valence electrons, reflecting the loss of electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 01:27 01:27 Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2