Lewis Symbols Lewis symbols, also known as Lewis dot diagrams, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots surrounding the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other, as it shows the number of electrons available for bonding. For example, the Lewis symbol for gallium (Ga) will depict its three valence electrons, which are crucial for its chemical behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:27 01:27 Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom and are key to determining how an element interacts chemically. The number of valence electrons influences an element's reactivity, bonding capacity, and placement in the periodic table. Gallium, with its three valence electrons, typically forms bonds by sharing or losing these electrons, which is essential for understanding its chemical properties. Recommended video: Guided course 01:55 01:55 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1