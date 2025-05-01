Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge and Formation Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge an atom acquires when it gains or loses electrons. In this case, Y³⁻ indicates that the element has gained three electrons, resulting in a negative charge. Understanding how elements form ions is crucial for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their placement in the periodic table. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Lewis Symbols Lewis symbols, or Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other. For an element that forms a Y³⁻ ion, the Lewis symbol will show the element's symbol surrounded by six dots, indicating the three additional electrons gained. Recommended video: Guided course 01:27 01:27 Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2