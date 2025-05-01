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Multiple Choice
Atomic Theory: Who is most commonly credited with arranging the periodic table by increasing atomic mass and using repeating chemical properties to group elements?
A
J. J. Thomson
B
Ernest Rutherford
C
Dmitri Mendeleev
D
John Dalton
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table and who arranged elements by increasing atomic mass while grouping them by repeating chemical properties.
Recall that J. J. Thomson is known for discovering the electron, not for arranging the periodic table.
Remember that Ernest Rutherford is famous for the nuclear model of the atom, not for organizing the periodic table.
Know that John Dalton proposed the atomic theory but did not arrange the periodic table.
Identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the scientist who is most commonly credited with arranging the periodic table by increasing atomic mass and grouping elements with similar chemical properties, predicting the existence of undiscovered elements.
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