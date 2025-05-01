Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Concentration Units Concentration can be expressed in various units, including mass/volume percent (m/v)%, which indicates the mass of solute per 100 mL of solution. Understanding this unit is crucial for calculating the concentration of solutions, especially when diluting or mixing different concentrations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Pressure Units

Dilution Principle Dilution involves reducing the concentration of a solution by adding more solvent. The dilution equation, C1V1 = C2V2, relates the initial concentration and volume to the final concentration and volume, allowing for the calculation of the new concentration after dilution. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Dilutions