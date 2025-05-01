Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dosage Calculation Dosage calculation involves determining the total amount of medication prescribed over a specific period. In this case, the doctor prescribes 4 tablets per day for 10 days, which requires multiplying the daily dosage by the number of days to find the total number of tablets and subsequently the total milligrams of the medication.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this question, the total amount of amoxicillin needs to be converted from milligrams to ounces, necessitating an understanding of the conversion factors between these two units of measurement.