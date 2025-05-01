Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carat Measurement A carat is a unit of weight used for gemstones and pearls, where 1 carat is equivalent to 200 milligrams (mg). This measurement is crucial in the jewelry industry as it helps determine the value and size of gemstones. Understanding this conversion is essential for calculating the mass of gemstones in grams.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, converting carats to grams involves using the relationship that 1 carat equals 0.2 grams (since 1 carat = 200 mg and 1 gram = 1000 mg). Mastery of unit conversion is fundamental in chemistry and other sciences for accurate measurements.