Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this case, converting inches to centimeters is necessary, as 1 inch is equal to 2.54 centimeters. Understanding how to perform this conversion is essential for accurately determining the dimensions of the box in the required unit. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Volume and Dimensions The dimensions of an object, such as length, width, and height, are crucial for calculating its volume. While the question specifically asks for the length, knowing how these dimensions relate to each other helps in understanding the overall size and capacity of the box. This concept is foundational in both geometry and practical applications in shipping and storage. Recommended video: Guided course 01:21 01:21 Standard Temperature and Pressure