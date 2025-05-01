Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Currency Conversion Currency conversion involves changing the value of one currency into another based on the current exchange rate. In this case, to find the cost of grapes in dollars, you need to multiply the price in euros by the exchange rate, which indicates how many dollars one euro is worth.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. Here, you need to convert the price of grapes from euros per kilogram to dollars per pound, which requires understanding the relationship between kilograms and pounds (1 kilogram is approximately 2.20462 pounds).