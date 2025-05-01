Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vapor Pressure Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature. It reflects the tendency of particles to escape from the liquid phase into the vapor phase. As temperature increases, vapor pressure also increases, which is crucial for understanding boiling points.

Boiling Point Elevation Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes the increase in the boiling point of a solvent when a solute is dissolved in it. This phenomenon occurs because the presence of solute particles disrupts the formation of vapor above the liquid, requiring a higher temperature to reach the vapor pressure equal to atmospheric pressure.