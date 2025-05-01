Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
Problem 82
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the number of moles of NaCl using its mass (5.00 g) and molar mass (58.5 g/mol).
Determine the number of moles of glucose using its mass (35.0 g) and molar mass (180 g/mol).
Calculate the molarity of the NaCl solution by dividing the number of moles of NaCl by the volume of the solution in liters (0.350 L).
Calculate the molarity of the glucose solution by dividing the number of moles of glucose by the volume of the solution in liters (0.400 L).
Use the van 't Hoff factor to determine the effective concentration of particles in each solution, considering NaCl dissociates into two ions (Na^+ and Cl^-), and compare the osmotic pressures using the formula \( \pi = iMRT \), where \( i \) is the van 't Hoff factor, \( M \) is molarity, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant, and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Osmotic Pressure
Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to prevent the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It is directly proportional to the concentration of solute particles in the solution. The formula for osmotic pressure (π) is π = iCRT, where 'i' is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), 'C' is the molarity of the solution, 'R' is the ideal gas constant, and 'T' is the temperature in Kelvin.
Van 't Hoff Factor
The van 't Hoff factor (i) indicates the number of particles a solute dissociates into in solution. For example, NaCl dissociates into two ions (Na+ and Cl-), giving it an i value of 2, while glucose does not dissociate and has an i value of 1. This factor is crucial for calculating osmotic pressure, as it affects the total concentration of solute particles in the solution.
Molarity and Mass Calculations
Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To compare the osmotic pressures of the two solutions, one must first convert the mass of each solute into moles using their molar masses (MW). For NaCl, 5.00 g corresponds to approximately 0.0855 moles, while 35.0 g of glucose corresponds to about 0.194 moles, which will influence the osmotic pressure calculations.
