Osmotic Pressure Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to prevent the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It is directly proportional to the concentration of solute particles in the solution. The formula for osmotic pressure (π) is π = iCRT, where 'i' is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), 'C' is the molarity of the solution, 'R' is the ideal gas constant, and 'T' is the temperature in Kelvin.

Van 't Hoff Factor The van 't Hoff factor (i) indicates the number of particles a solute dissociates into in solution. For example, NaCl dissociates into two ions (Na+ and Cl-), giving it an i value of 2, while glucose does not dissociates and has an i value of 1. This factor is crucial for calculating osmotic pressure, as it affects the total concentration of solute particles in the solution.