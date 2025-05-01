Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Colligative Properties Colligative properties are physical properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. The extent of boiling point elevation is directly related to the concentration of solute particles, which explains the differences observed when different solutes are added to water.

Ionization of Solutes Ionization refers to the process by which a solute dissociates into ions when dissolved in a solvent. Strong electrolytes, like HCl, completely ionize in water, producing more particles (H⁺ and Cl⁻ ions) than the original solute. In contrast, acetic acid (CH₃CO₂H) is a weak electrolyte that only partially ionizes, resulting in fewer particles in solution, which leads to a smaller increase in boiling point.