13. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
Problem 99
Textbook Question
To prevent accumulation of ice on roads and sidewalks, many municipalities (and home-owners) will apply de-icing compounds to 'melt' the ice by lowering the freezing point.Some de-icing compositions include dyes or colored compounds called indicators. Why?
Verified step by step guidance
1
De-icing compounds are used to lower the freezing point of water, preventing ice formation on roads and sidewalks.
Indicators or dyes are added to de-icing compounds to help visually identify where the compound has been applied.
The color from the dye ensures even distribution and coverage, reducing the risk of untreated areas that could remain icy and hazardous.
Dyes can also help in monitoring the effectiveness of the de-icing process, as the color may fade or change when the compound is no longer active.
Using colored indicators can also prevent over-application, which is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Freezing Point Depression
Freezing point depression is a colligative property that describes how the freezing point of a solvent is lowered when a solute is added. This phenomenon occurs because the presence of solute particles disrupts the formation of the solid structure of ice, requiring a lower temperature to achieve the same solid state. This principle is crucial for understanding how de-icing compounds work to melt ice on roads and sidewalks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Indicators and Dyes
Indicators are substances that change color in response to changes in pH or other chemical conditions. In the context of de-icing compounds, dyes or colored indicators are often added to help visualize the application of the de-icing agent. This ensures that the compound is evenly distributed and allows for monitoring of its effectiveness, as well as providing a visual cue for safety and environmental awareness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 3
Colligative Properties
Colligative properties are properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. Understanding colligative properties is essential for grasping how adding substances like salt or other de-icing agents can effectively lower the freezing point of water, thereby preventing ice formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
The Colligative Properties Concept 3
