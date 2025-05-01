Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified as strong or weak based on their degree of ionization. Strong electrolytes, like HBr, completely dissociate into ions, while weak electrolytes, like HF, only partially dissociate, affecting their colligative properties.

Colligative Properties Colligative properties are properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation and freezing point depression. The more particles present in solution, the greater the effect on these properties, which is crucial for understanding the differences between HF and HBr solutions.