Metric System The metric system is an internationally recognized decimal system of measurement based on the meter, liter, and gram as units of length, volume, and mass, respectively. It is designed to be simple and logical, allowing for easy conversion between units by powers of ten. Understanding the metric system is essential for interpreting and using various scientific measurements. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Units of Measurement Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical properties such as length, mass, and volume. In the metric system, common units include meters for length, kilograms for mass, and liters for volume. Knowing the appropriate units and their abbreviations is crucial for clear communication in scientific contexts. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1