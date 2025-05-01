Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit of Volume The term 'cL' stands for centiliter, which is a metric unit of volume. One centiliter is equal to one-hundredth of a liter, making it a useful measurement for liquids in culinary and scientific contexts. Understanding volume units is essential for conversions and calculations in chemistry.

Metric System The metric system is an internationally recognized decimal system of measurement based on powers of ten. It includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Familiarity with the metric system is crucial in chemistry, as it standardizes measurements and facilitates communication of scientific data.