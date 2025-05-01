Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit of Mass The kilogram (kg) is the base unit of mass in the International System of Units (SI). It is defined as the mass of a specific physical object known as the International Prototype of the Kilogram, which is a platinum-iridium cylinder stored in France. Understanding this unit is essential for measuring mass in scientific contexts.

International System of Units (SI) The International System of Units (SI) is a standardized system of measurement used globally in science and industry. It provides a consistent framework for expressing measurements, including mass, length, time, and temperature. Familiarity with SI units, including the kilogram, is crucial for effective communication and understanding in scientific disciplines.