Metric System The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters, liters, and grams. It is designed to be simple and consistent, allowing for easy conversion between units by powers of ten. Understanding the metric system is essential for interpreting and using various measurements in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Volume Measurement Volume is a measure of the space that a substance occupies, commonly expressed in liters (L) or its subdivisions. A deciliter (dL) is one-tenth of a liter, making it a useful unit for measuring smaller quantities of liquids. Familiarity with volume measurements is crucial in chemistry for accurate preparation and analysis of solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1