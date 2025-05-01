Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Units of Measurement Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical properties. In chemistry, common units include grams, liters, and moles, which help quantify substances and their concentrations. Understanding these units is essential for accurate calculations and communication of scientific data.

Metric System The metric system is an internationally adopted decimal system of measurement based on powers of ten. It includes units such as meters for length, liters for volume, and grams for mass. The milligram (mg) is a subunit of the gram, representing one-thousandth of a gram, and is commonly used in chemistry for measuring small quantities.