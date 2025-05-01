Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Reduction Reactions Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state by a substance. In the context of magnetite (Fe3O4) being reduced by hydrogen, iron ions in the ore gain electrons from hydrogen, which is oxidized to water. Understanding reduction is crucial for identifying how reactants transform into products in redox reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions