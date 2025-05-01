Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms, molecules, or formula units. This concept is essential for converting between moles and the number of particles, allowing chemists to relate macroscopic quantities to microscopic entities.

Formula Units A formula unit represents the simplest ratio of ions in an ionic compound. For ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, one formula unit consists of two ammonium ions and one sulfate ion. Understanding formula units is crucial for calculating the number of particles in a given amount of substance, particularly in ionic compounds.