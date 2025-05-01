Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. Understanding the mole concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, which is essential for stoichiometric calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept

Chemical Formula Interpretation The chemical formula of a compound provides information about the types and numbers of atoms present. In ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, the subscript '2' indicates that there are two ammonium ions (NH₄⁺), each containing four hydrogen atoms. Thus, interpreting the formula correctly is crucial for determining the total number of hydrogen atoms in a given amount of the compound. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula