Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 85
Textbook Question
What is the mass (in amu and in grams) of a single atom of Carbon-12?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the atomic mass unit (amu) is defined based on Carbon-12, where 1 amu is 1/12 the mass of a Carbon-12 atom.
Recognize that the mass of a single Carbon-12 atom is exactly 12 amu by definition.
To convert the mass from amu to grams, use the conversion factor: 1 amu = 1.66053906660 x 10^{-24} grams.
Multiply the mass of the Carbon-12 atom in amu by the conversion factor to find the mass in grams.
Express the mass of a single Carbon-12 atom in both amu and grams.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Mass Unit (amu)
The atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, which is approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms. This unit allows chemists to express the mass of atoms and molecules in a more manageable way, facilitating comparisons and calculations in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1
Carbon-12 Isotope
Carbon-12 is one of the most common isotopes of carbon, consisting of 6 protons and 6 neutrons in its nucleus. It has an atomic mass of exactly 12 amu by definition, making it a reference point for measuring atomic masses of other elements. Understanding isotopes is crucial in chemistry as they can have different physical properties and applications, such as in radiocarbon dating.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Conversion Between amu and Grams
To convert atomic mass units (amu) to grams, one can use the conversion factor where 1 amu is equivalent to 1.66 x 10^-24 grams. This relationship is essential for translating atomic-scale measurements into macroscopic quantities that can be used in laboratory settings. For example, knowing the mass of a single atom in grams allows chemists to calculate the amount of substance in larger quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
Related Videos
Related Practice