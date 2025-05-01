Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Mass Unit (amu) The atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, which is approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms. This unit allows chemists to express the mass of atoms and molecules in a more manageable way, facilitating comparisons and calculations in chemistry.

Carbon-12 Isotope Carbon-12 is one of the most common isotopes of carbon, consisting of 6 protons and 6 neutrons in its nucleus. It has an atomic mass of exactly 12 amu by definition, making it a reference point for measuring atomic masses of other elements. Understanding isotopes is crucial in chemistry as they can have different physical properties and applications, such as in radiocarbon dating.