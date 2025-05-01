Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moles and Avogadro's Number A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This number, known as Avogadro's number, allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains. Understanding moles is essential for quantifying chemical reactions and stoichiometry.

Chemical Formula Interpretation The chemical formula of a compound provides information about the types and numbers of atoms present. In ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, there are two ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) contributing two nitrogen atoms and one sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻). Recognizing how to interpret chemical formulas is crucial for determining the composition of compounds and calculating moles.