Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.02 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This constant is fundamental in chemistry as it allows for the conversion between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, facilitating calculations involving chemical reactions and stoichiometry. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For Carbon-12, the molar mass is exactly 12 g/mol, which means that one mole of Carbon-12 atoms weighs 12 grams. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in chemical calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass