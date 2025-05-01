Table of contents
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 85
Textbook Question
What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 * 10^23 atoms of Carbon-12?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity: 6.02 \times 10^{23} atoms of Carbon-12.
Recall that 1 mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of entities, which is 6.02 \times 10^{23} atoms/molecules.
Understand that the molar mass of Carbon-12 is 12 grams per mole.
Recognize that since 6.02 \times 10^{23} atoms of Carbon-12 is equivalent to 1 mole, the mass of these atoms is equal to the molar mass of Carbon-12.
Conclude that the mass of 6.02 \times 10^{23} atoms of Carbon-12 is 12 grams.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Avogadro's Number
Avogadro's number, approximately 6.02 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This constant is fundamental in chemistry as it allows for the conversion between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, facilitating calculations involving chemical reactions and stoichiometry.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For Carbon-12, the molar mass is exactly 12 g/mol, which means that one mole of Carbon-12 atoms weighs 12 grams. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in chemical calculations.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced, making it crucial for solving problems related to mass, moles, and concentrations in chemical processes.
