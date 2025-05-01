Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter The states of matter refer to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on. At room temperature, substances can exist as solids, liquids, or gases. Understanding these states is crucial for classifying substances like water (liquid) and iodine (solid) based on their physical properties.

Mixtures vs. Pure Substances A mixture consists of two or more substances that are physically combined, while a pure substance has a uniform and definite composition. For example, air is a mixture of gases, whereas sodium bicarbonate is a pure chemical compound. Recognizing this distinction helps in categorizing substances like blood (a complex mixture) and silicon (a pure element).