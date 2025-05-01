Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Which of these terms, (i) mixture, (ii) solid, (iii) liquid, (iv) gas, (v) chemical element, (vi) chemical compound, applies to the following substances at room temperature?a. Gasolineb. Iodinec. Waterd. Aire. Bloodf. Sodium bicarbonateg. Gaseous ammoniah. Silicon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the state of matter for each substance at room temperature: solid, liquid, or gas.
Determine if the substance is a pure chemical element or a chemical compound.
For each substance, decide if it is a mixture based on its composition.
Classify each substance using the terms: mixture, solid, liquid, gas, chemical element, or chemical compound.
Apply the classifications to each substance: a. Gasoline, b. Iodine, c. Water, d. Air, e. Blood, f. Sodium bicarbonate, g. Gaseous ammonia, h. Silicon.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
States of Matter
The states of matter refer to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on. At room temperature, substances can exist as solids, liquids, or gases. Understanding these states is crucial for classifying substances like water (liquid) and iodine (solid) based on their physical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:35
States of Matter Concept 1
Mixtures vs. Pure Substances
A mixture consists of two or more substances that are physically combined, while a pure substance has a uniform and definite composition. For example, air is a mixture of gases, whereas sodium bicarbonate is a pure chemical compound. Recognizing this distinction helps in categorizing substances like blood (a complex mixture) and silicon (a pure element).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Chemical Elements and Compounds
Chemical elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances, while chemical compounds are formed when two or more elements chemically bond together. For instance, water is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen, whereas iodine is an element. This understanding is essential for identifying substances like gaseous ammonia (a compound) and sodium bicarbonate (also a compound).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning