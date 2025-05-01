Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homogeneous Mixtures Homogeneous mixtures are uniform in composition and appearance, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. An example is saltwater, where the salt is completely dissolved, creating a consistent solution. In such mixtures, any sample taken will have the same composition as any other sample.

Heterogeneous Mixtures Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases. The components can often be separated by physical means, and their proportions can vary throughout the mixture. An example is a salad, where you can see and identify the individual ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.