3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
Problem 5
Textbook Question
A dietitian includes one of the following mixtures in the lunch menu. Classify each as homogeneous or heterogeneous.b. tea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A homogeneous mixture is uniform in composition and appearance throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different substances or phases.
Consider the composition of tea: When tea is brewed, the components (water, tea compounds) are mixed uniformly.
Observe the appearance: Brewed tea appears consistent and uniform throughout, without visible separation of components.
Determine the classification: Since the tea appears uniform and consistent, it is classified as a homogeneous mixture.
Conclude: Tea is a homogeneous mixture because its composition is uniform throughout.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Homogeneous Mixtures
Homogeneous mixtures are uniform in composition and appearance, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. An example is saltwater, where the salt is completely dissolved, creating a consistent solution. In such mixtures, any sample taken will have the same composition as any other sample.
Heterogeneous Mixtures
Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases. The components can often be separated by physical means, and their proportions can vary throughout the mixture. An example is a salad, where you can see and identify the individual ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Classification of Mixtures
The classification of mixtures into homogeneous and heterogeneous is essential in chemistry for understanding their properties and behaviors. This classification helps in predicting how mixtures will react in different conditions, such as during chemical reactions or when subjected to physical processes like filtration or evaporation.
