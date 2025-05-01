Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this process, the hydrogen ions (H⁺) from the acid combine with the hydroxide ions (OH⁻) from the base to form water (H₂O). The remaining ions form the salt, which in this case is barium nitrate (Ba(NO₃)₂). Understanding this concept is crucial for balancing the equation correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas. The law of conservation of mass dictates that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction, making balancing essential for accurate representation of the reaction.