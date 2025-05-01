Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 39
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following chemical equations:d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H₂(g) + AlCl₃(aq)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the chemical equation: Al(s), HCl(aq) → H₂(g), AlCl₃(aq).
Write down the unbalanced equation: Al + HCl → H₂ + AlCl₃.
Count the number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation.
Start balancing with the element that appears in the least number of compounds, usually metals or complex molecules. Here, start with Al and Cl.
Adjust coefficients to balance the number of atoms for each element on both sides of the equation, ensuring the same number of each type of atom appears on both sides.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equations
A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas. Reactants are shown on the left side, while products are on the right. Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides, adhering to the law of conservation of mass.
Balancing Techniques
Balancing chemical equations involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides. Common techniques include starting with the most complex molecule, balancing elements that appear in only one reactant and one product, and adjusting coefficients systematically to maintain balance.
States of Matter
In chemical equations, the states of matter are indicated by symbols such as (s) for solid, (l) for liquid, (g) for gas, and (aq) for aqueous solutions. Understanding these states is crucial for interpreting the physical form of reactants and products, which can influence reaction conditions and outcomes.
Guided course
01:35
States of Matter Concept 1
