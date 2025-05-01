Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the case of cobalt(II) chloride, the equilibrium between the anhydrous form and the hydrated form is influenced by external conditions, such as humidity. Understanding this concept is crucial for writing balanced equations that accurately represent the dynamic nature of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 03:42 03:42 Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Hydration and Hydrates Hydration refers to the process where water molecules are incorporated into a compound, forming a hydrate. Cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate (CoCl₂·6H₂O) is an example where six water molecules are associated with each cobalt(II) chloride unit. Recognizing how water interacts with ionic compounds is essential for understanding the formation of hydrates and their properties.