Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 93
Textbook Question
Cobalt(II) chloride, a blue solid, can absorb water from the air to form cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate, a pink solid. The equilibrium is so sensitive to moisture in the air that CoCl₂ is used as a humidity indicator.Write a balanced equation for the equilibrium. Be sure to include water as a reactant to produce the hexahydrate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula for cobalt(II) chloride, which is \( \text{CoCl}_2 \).
Recognize that cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate is formed by absorbing water, and its chemical formula is \( \text{CoCl}_2 \cdot 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Write the reactants for the equilibrium: \( \text{CoCl}_2 \) and water \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Write the products for the equilibrium: \( \text{CoCl}_2 \cdot 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Combine the reactants and products to form the balanced equation: \( \text{CoCl}_2 + 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \rightleftharpoons \text{CoCl}_2 \cdot 6\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the case of cobalt(II) chloride, the equilibrium between the anhydrous form and the hydrated form is influenced by external conditions, such as humidity. Understanding this concept is crucial for writing balanced equations that accurately represent the dynamic nature of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1
Hydration and Hydrates
Hydration refers to the process where water molecules are incorporated into a compound, forming a hydrate. Cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate (CoCl₂·6H₂O) is an example where six water molecules are associated with each cobalt(II) chloride unit. Recognizing how water interacts with ionic compounds is essential for understanding the formation of hydrates and their properties.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is important for obeying the law of conservation of mass. In the case of the cobalt(II) chloride equilibrium, one must account for the water molecules and the stoichiometry of the reactants and products to accurately represent the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
