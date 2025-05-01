Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equation A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas. It shows the reactants on the left side and the products on the right, separated by an arrow. Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using the coefficients in a balanced equation to determine the proportions of substances involved. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it helps identify the correct ratios of reactants and products. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry